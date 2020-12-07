BELTON — Bell County game rooms will now need to wait between another week and a month before they can find out the result of proposed regulations within the county.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday morning to delay the vote on an ordinance to regulate the industry until their Dec. 14 meeting. The delay was in order to seek a legal opinion from the county attorney about the possible implications of a state law, which would require a public hearing on the issue.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said it was recently brought to his attention that a portion of the Private Real Property Rights Preservation Act, part of the Texas government code, could affect the steps needed to pass the ordinance.
“There is some legal opinion that the provisions in that chapter of the government code apply to the considerations of game room regulations by a county or by a city,” Blackburn said. “What that means is, if those provisions apply, which I am not sure that they do, but if they do apply, it does require some procedural steps that we have not taken to date.”
If the act does apply, it would mean the county would need to schedule a public hearing a month in advance and do a takings impact assessment on the issue.
Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.
The county ordinance would require game rooms to register yearly with the county, follow state laws on prizes and be open to inspections by the county.
State law also defines a game room as a for-profit business, or a business that contains six or more redemption machines, which allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely or partially by chance.
During a public hearing before the vote Monday, participants asked commissioners to give them more time to study the ordinance, which had not been available on the county’s website.
Dennis Stines, who lives in South Carolina, said he owns a company who distributes software to local game rooms and had wanted to have access to the proposed ordinance in order to give feedback.
Stines said it was important for him to work with the county to have regulations because when more rooms come in unregulated the more problems they see. He said Victoria County’s ordinance, which Bell County is based its ordinance on, was on the right track.
Rick Potts, who owns the Game Changer game room in Killeen, said he was supportive of regulations on his industry.
“We would like to see some regulation down there for sure, but we would like to have the chance to look at those proposals too,” Potts said. “We do believe in regulations in this industry, and have some things that do need to be regulated. We do also like to see revenue going into the hands of the city, the county and the forces that need it.”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he wanted to quickly resolve the issue of the ordinance, which the court has been considering since February.