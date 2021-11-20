Temple College received a $50,000 grant from Aetna Better Health of Texas that will fully fund the training of 30 Certified Nurse Aides.
Temple College recently relaunched its CNA training program in response to the demand for health care workers and requests from local employers, according to a news release.
“Many of us know from personal experience how amazing CNAs are and just how much they mean to our loved ones. It is our honor to partner with Aetna on this great opportunity,” DeDe Griffith, vice president of workforce development for the college, said in a news release.
The grant will enable Temple College to offer full scholarships to 30 students seeking CNA training in 2022-23.
The scholarships are geared towards individuals who wish to pursue a career supporting older adults or persons with disabilities, especially those with experience working in home or long-term care settings, the release said.
The four-month program is offered through the college’s Business and Continuing Education Division.
“Our collaboration with Temple College will help support the health care needs of communities in Texas,” Stephanie Rogers, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Texas, said. “CNAs are vital to our health care system and ability to care for those in our most vulnerable communities. Training additional CNAs will help people needing care at home receive the services that allow them to remain independent and living in their communities.”
Each scholarship will cover all costs of completing CNA training and certification, including books, tuition, CPR course, background check, uniform, supplies and the state licensing exam.
The next Certified Nurse Aide class is scheduled to begin Jan. 29 and run through May 7. The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information or to register, call Temple College at 254-298-8625 or email bce@templejc.edu.