BELTON — The municipal ballot is now set for Belton voters.
The City Council — in two separate unanimous decisions Tuesday — ordered two elections for Nov. 3: One for the open mayor’s seat and two at-large Council seats and the other is for five proposed charter amendments.
Combined, both elections will cost $8,550. The Bell County Elections Department will administer the election. That means Belton voters will be able to cast their ballots in their city election from any early voting location and any Election Day polling site in the county.
Early voting starts Oct. 13. and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
The election order comes nearly six months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s March decision to allow municipalities to postpone their scheduled May 2 elections to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Clerk Amy Casey reminded the Council about the governor’s order.
“Oh, I remember,” said Mayor Marion Grayson, who planned to leave the Council in May after 16 years.
Charter amendments
The charter election was not planned at the time. The Council appointed 10 residents to a committee to review the municipal government’s guiding document, which was last updated in 2005. The committee proposed five propositions.
Proposition A would increase the term length of Council members from two years to three years and add at-large, specific places to the decision-making body.
That proposal has drawn the ire of some residents who want to see geographic-specific districts — like those used by the Temple City Council or Belton school board — established for the City Council
“At the last Council meeting (on July 14), a statement was made that it would be difficult to set up (the Belton City Council) election by district or by wards, and that was because Belton was too small,” said Art Resa, a Belton resident who previously ran for the Council and the former chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party. “For the Council’s consideration and information, it is not too small.”
Resa brought up two nearby communities that have districts — and are significantly smaller than Belton.
“Rockdale holds their elections by district and it has a population of 5,851. Cameron also elects their Council members by district, and it has a population of 5,770,” he said.
Proposition B would end the direct election of mayor by voters and replace it with the City Council tapping one of its members as mayor for a year. The Belton City Council previously appointed the mayor before 2006. The seat has not had a contested race, Casey said.
The remaining propositions are clarification or clean-up amendments.
Proposition C would clarify how Council vacancies are filled and would only be applied if voters approve three-year terms.
Proposition D would allow the city of Belton to move its Council election date once every five years — if the Texas Legislature changes a law that prevents cities from moving their election date.
Proposition E would allow the city to designate its polling place in its election order. The charter requires City Hall, 333 Water St., to be the polling place for city elections.
Council race
The Belton Council agreed to postpone its spring election to November. By doing so, it allowed Grayson and Councilmen Guy O’Banion and Wayne Carpenter to serve until votes are canvassed later in November.
Four candidates filed for three positions earlier this year. No additional candidates were allowed to file.
Carpenter, currently the mayor pro tem, is the sole candidate seeking the mayoral position. If Proposition B is approved, Carpenter would be the third and last person directly elected mayor.
Three candidates are seeking the two at-large Council seats: O’Banion, a three-term incumbent; Grand Avenue Theater general manager Daniel Bucher, a parks board member who served on the charter review committee; and retiree Cindy Black, who sought a Council seat last year.