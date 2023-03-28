Downtown Belton will soon have two Level 2 charging stations for electric vehicles after the City Council approved an agreement with Don Ringler Chevrolet.
These charging stations, each equipped with two chargers, will be installed through GM’s Dealer Community Charging Program, according to a city of Belton staff report.
“GM provides the dealership (with) the chargers and Don Ringler Chevrolet is responsible for the pedestals that house the chargers, cable management, and network maintenance for the first five years,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “The site host is responsible for installation of the chargers, any required permits, electricity costs, and maintenance after the initial first five years.”
He emphasized how the Level 2 charging stations will not charge at the same speed as a Level 3 or 4 rapid charging station.
“Depending on the amount of charge an EV already has, it could take a couple of hours for a full charge with the Level 2 chargers,” said Ellis, who also serves as Belton’s assistant city manager. “This is the reason they recommend the Level 2 chargers be installed near shopping and dining locations so drivers and passengers of the EV will have places to visit while their cars charge.”
Belton plans to install the charging stations across two locations: Belton’s Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave., and the city parking lot at Penelope Street and Central Avenue.
“We do have the option to charge for the electricity through GM’s FLO management system where the person charging the EV pays for the cost of the charge at a kWh price set by the city. This is normally between $1 to $3 per kWh,” Ellis said. “The base bill from Oncor for the meter on each of the charging stations will be approximately $40 plus the cost of the actual electricity used. It is our recommendation to initially charge $1 per hour for charging.”
With an expected $20,000 price tag to install the two Level 2 charging stations, Belton will seek a grant through the American Association of Retired Persons under their “Flagship” grant program.
“We will know the status of the grant in June 2023,” Ellis said. “Should the grant not be successful, it is our recommendation to use Capital Project Fund or American Rescue Plan dollars to fund this project.”
Belton City Councilman John Holmes is looking forward to the upcoming addition to downtown Belton.
“I think it’s a great program,” he said during the meeting. “Glad to partner with Don Ringler Chevrolet.”
Ellis agreed.
“This is a great opportunity for reduced-cost chargers that will be networked, maintained, and reflect positively on Belton,” he said.