The city of Temple will collect household hazardous waste at a collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Temple to collect household hazardous waste Oct. 22
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in North Temple; body believed to be missing Belton man
- Little Joe awarded THS honorary diploma; Grammy winner, Macey honored at Temple educational fundraiser
- Clearing the space up front; Lake Belton senior guard Gandara thrives at point of attack
- Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, age 22, of Temple died Friday, September 30, 2022
- 21 Temple National Night Out events kept in the dark; Belton had 13 public events
- Western Hills worshippers: Temple church’s history compiled by longtime member
- Temple man arrested for allegedly shooting woman
- Mother indicted for allegedly injuring Temple boy
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter