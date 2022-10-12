Tireless service

James Glaze of Kempner, right, picks up a tire for disposal Saturday at the household waste collection event at the Temple Service Center. The event gave Central Texas residents an environment-friendly opportunity to dispose of hazardous materials. The city of Temple, Waste Management, Keep Temple Beautiful, Temple Iron & Metal and the Central Texas Council of Governments partnered to host the event.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The city of Temple will collect household hazardous waste at a collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.