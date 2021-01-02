First National Bank is coming to Troy.
The new bank will be built at the northeast corner of Lee Mays Boulevard and Luther Curtis Road. It will be a full-service branch of family-owned First National Bank of Moody, officials said.
“We heartily welcome the … only bank in Troy, and we are excited about the convenience, service and opportunities that a hometown bank will provide,” Mayor pro tem Laurie Bailey said at a groundbreaking ceremony held in November.
The 2,500-square-foot branch will feature a corner tower, along with stone and wood accents that are traditional elements of Central Texas architecture. Drive-up services will be provided in front of the branch with a detached kiosk that will offer two ATMs located under a canopy, a news release said.
“We chose Troy for the location of our new branch because we believe that every community deserves a community bank,” Leann Sanchez, president of First National Bank of Moody, said. “We see growth and opportunity in Troy, and we are looking forward to becoming part of this community and growing together.”
Troy — established in 1882 — continues to grow with new housing developments in the city as well as the Love’s Truck Stop that opened in December 2017.
The new Troy bank branch will open in summer 2021, Sanchez said.
“The ATMs will provide extended hours of service, including weekends,” she said. “Within a few months of opening, we plan to convert those to interactive ATMs so that assistance from a personal teller via a video screen will be available to customers.”
The lobby of the Troy branch will feature large arched doors and windows to allow natural light, and a custom graphic wall will feature local photography, Sanchez said.
Glen Thurman, the bank’s chairman, said he hopes FNB Troy truly will become a hometown bank.
“The directors and I want to serve the residents of Troy in the same way that we have served the community of Moody, and for them to know that we stand behind them with 127 years of banking experience,” Thurman said.
Eclipse Brand Builders of Suwanee, Ga., was selected to provide turnkey design-build services for the project, including architecture, engineering, interior design, and full-time on-site construction management, the release said. The company also provided logo design, graphic services, custom millwork and furniture.
The builder will use local sub-contractors and local suppliers for all labor and building materials through a competitive bid process to keep construction dollars in Central Texas, the release said.
“We are looking forward to offering consumer loans, business and agriculture loans, plus mortgage loans inside the full-service branch, which will have three loan offices and a two-teller kiosk,” Sanchez said