Delays are expected on the latest city project to help prevent wastewater overflows after bids for the project came back much higher than expected.
Bids on the final section of the Bird Creek Interceptor project, phase four, were unanimously rejected by the Temple City Council last week after the projected prices came in millions over estimates. City officials are now planning on splitting up the 2 ½-year phase into three or four smaller projects to help bring price estimates closer to what was originally projected.
While the city’s consulting engineers originally estimated the phase to cost about $14.6 million, the lowest bid for the project was more than $20.6 million.
City officials estimated they will be able to start bidding on the first phase of the project in May, which will cause an overall delay of four months to the project. City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city rejecting a bid is not something that is often done.
“Bid rejection is rare and each case is unique,” Simmons said. “This rejection is specifically due to the fact that the two bids received were approximately 44 percent over the $14.6 million Opinion of Probable Cost and above what the city budgeted for this project.”
Phase four of the project extends from Robinhood Drive and Valley View Drive in the south, and goes north through the Bird Creek neighborhood and ends near Dodgen Loop.
The city plans to replace the existing sewer main with a new 30-inch diameter pipe that can handle the area’s increasing demands.
This current phase is the final portion of the five-phase project that started back in 2007, with phases one, two, three and five already completed.
City officials said the difference between the estimate and the bids were mainly because of a high regional demand for construction contractors and a higher cost on some of the needed work.
While the city considered contractors from out of the area, hotel and travel costs to bring in these contractors inflated the estimated prices as well.
“This rejection will only impact this project, pushing the start date out approximately four months,” Project Manager Ed Kolacki said. “Isolating the atypical tunneling construction into one segment and dividing the remainder of the project into separate smaller segments may allow for more competitive bids and increase contractor participation.”