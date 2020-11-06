A new art exhibit in downtown Temple will open next week honoring veterans and sharing their stories.
Local photographer Jason Deckman will be opening his War Story Wednesdays photography exhibit starting on Wednesday — Veterans Day. The exhibit, featuring the photos and stories of 11 veterans, will be open to the public and held at Fire Base Brewing Company in downtown Temple.
Deckman, who is an Army veteran himself, said the photos and stories will be on display for a month then will be given to the family of those veterans.
“I would have liked to collect more stories, but I’m not a great one for self-promotion or chasing people down to tell their stories,” Deckman said. “The number eleven is such a significant number in relation to Veterans Day, because Armistice Day ended World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 that I think it came out just perfectly.”
The opening of the exhibit will take place starting at 5 p.m. at the brewery, 8 S. First St., and will be free to those wanting to attend.
The photos and the stories will be displayed at the taproom, the place the photos were also taken, in part due to it being a veteran-owned business.
Brewery owner JD McBride said he was honored to be a part of the project, and knew the importance and difficulty of having veterans share their stories. He said he believed the neutral ground of the brewery, where the photos were taken and stories told, helped the veterans tell their stories without fear of judgment.
Deckman said he had three goals when starting the project, to show gratitude to other veterans with his camera, to educate others about what it is like to serve, and to encourage veterans to unburden themselves.
“I can’t say this enough, I hope people come away from this exhibit ready to share their experiences with their loved ones,” Deckman said. “Several of the veterans admitted that it was the first time they had spoken aloud about what they went through. Hopefully, this encourages other veterans to have those conversations.”
The process of taking photos and telling the stories of these veterans has also been a learning experience for Deckman. He said he has learned about the line between documenting the experiences of these people and being too invasive.
“This project has reinforced something I knew already, that everyone who serves has unique experiences,” Deckman said. “Ultimately, it reminds me how diverse and complicated human beings can be, and that everyone’s perception can be drastically different. We only start to understand each other when we slow down and listen.”
Deckman said the project has also helped him grow as a photographer, increasing his knowledge with creating portraits and communicating with subjects.
Photographing veterans and recording their stories will continue, Deckman said, though he doesn’t yet know if he will have another physical exhibit to show off any new pieces.