Baylor Scott & White Health announced it will be outsourcing and retraining 1,700 employees — the system’s third such jobs announcement since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company — the state’s largest not-for-profit hospital system — will transition about two-thirds of the employees to new jobs, with the rest of the positions being eliminated. The goal of the restructuring will be an attempt to focus on the company’s core health care business.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the health care provider expects that the move will help it save $600 million over the next five years, investing the savings into front-line health initiatives.
Baylor Scott & White told employees the move would not involve front-line health workers, and those whose jobs were cut will be invited to participate in retraining programs.
“To make an even greater investment in frontline care, we are sharing a plan to begin contracting a portion of services currently performed by five departments,” spokesman Deke Jones said. “These back-office functions, while important to our operations, can often be provided at a lower cost if we partner with best-in-class providers.”
Jones said the transition of two-thirds of these employees will see them moving into similar positions at partnered companies, doing the same work they had been.
System employees told The Morning News that Atos, an IT services company based in France, is one of the partners workers will be transferred to.
The remaining one-third of employees, Jones said, will work with human resources professionals to help make the transition.
One option these employees will have is to be re-trained in order to fill some of the many patient-facing roles the company currently needs. The second option the company proposed will be to offer these employees career support services to help them secure comparable jobs both at the company and outside it through career coaching and resume workshops.
“In no case — in no case — is anyone going to miss a paycheck,” Baylor CEO Jim Hinton told TheMorning News in an interview. “We can afford to make these commitments, and we want to do the right thing for the great employees of Baylor Scott & White. They’ve really done everything we’ve asked and more during this last year.”
Baylor had previously announced layoffs in May, letting about 930 employees go, and cutting the pay of 300 senior leaders.
The company again laid off 102 workers in its finance and accounting divisions in December, outsourcing the work to India, with 18 people reportedly offered positions with the vendor providing the services.
Hinton told The MorningNews that these changes were not the same as layoffs that happened last year, which were a direct response to reduced business as a result of lockdowns across the country. This series of outsourcing and retraining, he said, was a transition to a new business model.
Jones said the health care provider is confident that the move will help them increase their focus on patient care, with the system currently having more than 2,800 open clinical positions.
“If there was ever a time that proved the importance of quality health care in a community, it has been the last 11 months as we have battled the pandemic,” Jones said. “We have never been more committed to the communities we serve.”