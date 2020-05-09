Looking for lawn care services just got easier — and safer — in Temple after a new company announced its expansion into the area Monday.
The company GreenPal announced it has extended its service, which connects residents to lawn care companies, to include Temple and the surrounding cities. The app and website allow residents to avoid contact with the workers, cutting down on social contact.
Company co-founder Gene Caballero said he hopes his business will help people all over the country be able to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our platform kind of lends itself to contactless service, so we thought (now) would be a good time to continue forward with the launch,” Caballero said. “There are just a lot of people that still need it done and can’t do it themselves. Our service has been fortunate enough to not be affected too bad by the virus, and hopefully we can help a few people as well.”
Caballero said his company allows residents to bid out the mowing of their lawns to local companies verified through the site. Clients can look at reviews of those who bid and the prices each charges.
Contractors with the company are able to give residents quotes based upon Google maps and square footage, and verify the work has been completed by sending photos. This, along with online payment, means residents will not have to have any direct contact with others during the process.
The company estimates that about 30 percent of homeowners who use the app or website are older than 60 and are more susceptible to catching the virus.
Caballero said the company, which has more than 1 million homeowners and 20,000 landscape professionals in 46 states signed up, decided to expand into Temple after coming to Austin last summer.
The company currently is working with about 15 landscape companies locally, with Caballero expecting more to join with the service as word spreads.
Caballero said his company especially helps people get quotes during the summer when many lawn services see a peak in need. Instead of having to call each company and check on who can come out at specific times, residents let the companies come to them.
“In the height of the spring and the summer, if you call 10 landscaping professionals, you’ll probably get 10 voice mails,” Caballero said. “With our system contractors bid accordingly (to their schedule) and you get a more fluid process. It just cleans up this antiquated industry a little bit.”
GreenPal has created a specialized link for residents in Temple who are interested at https://bit.ly/2L902Um.