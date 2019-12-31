A Department of Defense initiative expanding Exchange, commissary and Morale, Welfare and Recreation access to all veterans with a Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating will affect thousands of disabled veterans in the counties surrounding Fort Hood when it goes into effect on Jan. 1.
The initiative allows all veterans rated at 90 percent disabled and below to shop at brick and mortar locations on all military installations, including post exchanges and commissaries. Medal of Honor recipients and veterans with a 100 percent service-connected disability rating were already authorized to shop on post.
The expanded privilege will allow nearly 23,000 veterans with a 90 percent disability rating and below in Bell County alone to now shop at Fort Hood Exchange, commissary and MWR facilities, according to a by-county list of veterans receiving disability produced by the VA. Nearly 6,300 Coryell County veterans will now have access, 1,000 in Lampasas County and about 4,500 veterans in McLennan County.
A Veterans Health Identification Card is required to gain post access, according to va.gov. The card must display veterans’ eligibility status, such as Purple Heart recipient, former prisoner of war or service-connected disability.
When first visiting an installation, eligible veterans and caregivers must stop at the visitor control center, according to va.gov. Depending on the type of installation, veterans may enroll for recurring access which would allow them post access for future visits without having to stop again at the visitor control center.
Anyone seeking access to DoD installations, to include eligible veterans, must still pass a basic on-the-spot background check prior to enrolling. Veterans with felony convictions, felony arrest warrants or other types of derogatory information related to criminal history or terrorism will not be permitted access.