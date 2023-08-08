Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange has announced he will seek a fourth term in 2024 as the county’s top cop.
In a social media post, Lange said he wanted to address rumors that he would not run for his office again.
“A lot of rumors have been circulating lately about my status as Sheriff of Bell County, so I wanted to let all of my Facebook friends know that I intend to run for another term to continue as Sheriff,” Lange posted Monday.
Lange, a Republican, was uncontested in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election for sheriff, garnering more than 105,000 votes countywide after he defeated Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris in the GOP primary. In the primary race, Lange received about 66% of the vote while Harris got about 32%, according to Bell County election results.
Lange previously Telegram that he has effectively led the Bell County Sheriff’s Department during his tenure.
“I try not to let (the election) affect what we do on a day-to-day basis, and I didn’t,” the sheriff said. “We’re continuing operations and if the worst thing had happened and I got beat tonight, if he would leave everything exactly the way it is, it would continue to run on.”
Jail expansion
During his tenure as sheriff, Lange has overseen the expansion of the Bell County Jail.
“The Jail expansion is about 50% complete and I feel the need to see this project thru to completion,” Lange posted Monday. “Plans for construction of the BCSD Foundation Police Memorial are moving along slowly, and I would like to see this project completed also.”
In June, officials held a private topping out ceremony to commemorate the jail expansion reaching its maximum elevation. The $92.5 million Loop Jail expansion, 1201 Huey Drive in Belton, was approved last year and will include 715 new beds for inmates.
Officials said that the new facility is expected to almost double the current capacity of the Loop Jail, which jail staff tries to keep at 925 for organization purposes.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said construction on the project began last year with many more months of work ahead.
“The tower is approximately 40% complete at this time,” Stafford told the Telegram in June. “It is scheduled to be completed next summer.”
County experience
Lange has said his terms as sheriff, two terms as a county commissioner and four terms as a justice of the peace, aid the Sheriff’s Department as Bell County and the Commissioners Court deals with growth issues.
Lange set up the Special Crimes Unit to tackle human trafficking — an issue that Bell County has been working on with other state and regional agencies for years.
“I am very proud of every person connected to this Department, and am looking forward to another four years as your Sheriff,” Lange said.