Bell County voters, along with others across the state of Texas, flocked to the polls Monday for early voting.
Lines at some of the seven polling locations across the county were long Monday as people hoped to cast their ballots early in the general election. This year early voting will last until Nov. 4, with Election Day on Nov. 8.
Temple residents Bill and Linda Phillips were among those who came out to vote early Monday at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building.
Linda Phillips said the couple already knew who they were going to vote for and wanted to get it done early.
“We don’t usually vote this yearly, we usually do it on Election Day,” Linda Phillips said. “But, we know who we are going to vote for and why not get it over with and done.”
Melanie Coon, another local resident, said she votes every election and felt it was important.
“I think that when we don’t get maximal turnout then that is a bad thing,” Coon said. “There are so many people who don’t have a right to vote or have a chance to vote. I’d be kind of a toot to not vote.”
Unlike other voters, Coon said she doesn’t vote solely for those candidates that she would prefer be in office.
Since she was young, Coon said that she has supported term limits for politicians and has wanted to see a balance of ideas in politics. This is why she votes against any incumbents in a race, to promote change.
“That is why I will always vote against the incumbent, always,” Coon said. “You know, it is painful when I have to vote against my guy but it is the principle. We have to have balance.”
Voting information
Ballot locations for early voting include the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second St.; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road. In Harker Heights, voters can cast ballots at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Killeen’s three early polling locations are at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; the senior center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop; and the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive.
Voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.