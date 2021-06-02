Excessive rainfall caused a wastewater overflow of about 169,050 gallons this week, a Temple city spokesman said Wednesday.
The spill of domestic sewage occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2402 S. 61st St. in the Bird Creek area between Westwood Road and Bird Creek Drive, city spokesman Cody Weems said.
The city notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, per regulation, Weems said.
City crews will remove debris and disinfect the area where the overflow occurred.
The public is urged to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area affected by the spill, Weems said.
“If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible,” he said.
The city’s drinking water supply and service was not affected by the overflow.
Weems said residents who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their supplier to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
Residents who use private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area are urged to boil their water for more than a minute before consumption or using in cooking, bathing or tooth brushing.
Those with private water wells in the area should have their water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling, Weems said.