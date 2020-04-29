Temple has been notified of water treatment technique violations by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, city officials announced Wednesday.
During nine months of 2019, the city violated some of the commission’s standards at its water treatment plant due to a software error. The error, which started in March and lasted until November, failed to treat the water for the contaminant cyptosporidium.
Interim city spokesman Cody Weems said the issue has now been fixed and city staff has put more measures in place to make sure issues of this nature don’t happen in the future.
“The city of Temple has taken immediate corrective action to resolve this issue and to see that it does not happen again in the future,” Weems said. “The city has updated its standard operating procedures and added additional safety parameters. These changes were made to identify and prevent issues such as this from occurring in the future.”
Cyptosporidium, a contaminate that is meant to be filtered out, can cause illness in those who ingest it.
Weems said the city does not know of any cases where residents have gotten sick from the illness, and have noted that just because the treatment was lacking does not mean the contaminate was present in drinking water. Weems said the city has released the information for the purpose of transparency.
Kenton Moffett, assistant director of Public Works, said the main cause of the issue was a faulty filter, which was covered up by the software error.
The filter was replaced in November, with staff not knowing about the issue until February when an audit found was conducted.
“The issue was caught in February 2020 during an audit,” Moffett said. “We corrected the problem in 2019 without knowing there was one. We took additional measures after finding out about the indirect cause.”
Residents with questions or concerns can contract the city’s public works department at 254-298-5946.