MOODY — A Moody banker was selected to be chairman of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Education Foundation.
Glen Thurman, chief executive officer and chairman of First National Bank of Moody, accepted this position during the Education Foundation’s December board meeting.
The IBAT Education Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the bankers association with a mission of building better bankers, according to a news release. The foundation’s focus is on banker education, supporting Texas university banking programs, community involvement and celebrating “heroes and legends” of Texas community banking.
Thurman, a banker for more than 40 years, has been at First National Bank of Moody since 1980. He was named president in 1983 and added the roles of chief executive officer and board chairman in 1984.
Thurman serves as chairman of the Moody Economic Development Corp., president of the Medical Clinic Association and Moody Cemetery Association, and treasurer and director of the Southern Trinity Groundwater Conservation District. He is finance committee chair of First United Methodist Church of Moody and treasurer of ZS Teague Moody Masonic Lodge No. 568. He previously was councilman and mayor pro tem of the Moody City Council, president of the Moody Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and director of the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, among other volunteer leadership roles.
Through First National Bank of Moody, Thurman founded the Moody Scholarship Fund at the Waco Foundation, an endowed fund that provides financial scholarships to any Moody High School graduate who requests financial assistance for secondary education.
Austin-based IBAT represents more than 2,800 independent banks and branches in 700 Texas communities.