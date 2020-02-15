Stan Marett, president of MR3 and Bioscience District facility tenant, gave a report to the Temple Health and Bioscience District board and discussed how his business is evolving.
MR3 Health is a dynamic remote patient monitoring, RPM, company bringing an innovative combination of service and medical technology to patients and insurers to help prevent the complications associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.
MR3 monitors patients on a daily basis, identifying those with negative physiologic trends. Upon identification, alerts are communicated to the member, health care payer and the member’s clinical team indicating high risk of an acute health event.
MR3 proactively identifies the need for intervention, thereby providing the opportunity to reduce risk and the potential cost of treatment and hospitalization.
The device detects foot ulcers by looking for increased temperature at the site before there are any outward signs of a problem. There are other programs available that can monitor hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic heart failure.
MR3 has contracted with a sizable private practice and hopes to continue to add other practices to its customer base, Marett said. The company will contract with single providers as well.
The company has 85 prototypes of the device that detects foot ulcers to be used in field studies.
“We’re about 90 days out from having commercial devices,” he said.
MR3 is headquartered in San Antonio and is slowly working its way north on Interstate 35 in its quest for customers.