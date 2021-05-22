Based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a growing number of stores, churches and other businesses are welcoming uncovered faces.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday banning government entities in Texas from requiring masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Tribune reported. The order says that after June 4, public schools will no longer be able to mandate masks on their campuses.
But many Americans aren’t putting away their masks just yet.
Like more than 120 million other Americans, Jennifer Lawyer Wilson of Temple is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and, according to the CDC, she could ditch her mask.
But, Jennifer is still covering her face, and she plans to continue even as Texas temperatures creep slowly toward the red zone.
She didn’t catch COVID or the flu while masked, and she doesn’t plan on putting her face coverings away anytime soon.
“I think it’s too early,” she said earlier this week. “I don’t wear a mask at home or outside, but I do wear one if I’m going into public spaces such as grocery stores or pet supply stores.
“There are still some variants of COVID, and vaccines are not 100 percent,” she said. “I still could get it, and even if I had a mild case we just don’t know what problems it may cause down the road.
“If I knew everyone was vaccinated I wouldn’t wear a mask. But a lot of people have not had the shots and some are refusing. We need to protect ourselves and others.”
Chris Wilson of Temple wears a mask in public and avoids crowds.
“I go places, but only to places where people can space out,” he said. “Even though you may be immunized, you can still carry the virus on you and pass it on.”
Wilson, an occupational therapist at Baylor Scott & White, wears a mask at work, but he feels it’s his duty to wear one in public as well.
“I try to set an example in the community,” he said. “As health care workers, it’s our duty to protect the sick and those who aren’t sick by wearing masks. It’s the right thing to do.”
With COVID-19 cases on the decline after nearly 600,000 deaths and more than a third of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, millions are deciding whether to continue wearing face masks, which were both a shield against infection and a point of heated debate for well over a year. People have many reasons for deciding to stop — or not to stop — wearing a mask.
Many Americans are ready to put aside the sadness, isolation and wariness of the pandemic. Ditching face masks — even ones decorated with sequins or sports logos — is a visible, liberating way to move forward.
But other people — such as Wilson — are still worried about new virus variants and the off-chance they might contract the virus and pass it along to others, though the risks of both are greatly reduced for those who are fully vaccinated.
Larry Weidman of Temple is fully vaccinated and still wears a mask.
“I’ve had both Pfizer shots,” he said. “But until we’ve reached a much higher percentage of the population — say 70 percent — with full vaccination, I’m sticking with a mask indoors in public places.”
Weidman said he wears his mask in stores, restaurants and government buildings.
“I’m quite happy to go maskless in private settings where everybody or most everyone has been vaccinated. Never mind the virus, I like not having colds or the flu. I’ll stick with a bit of social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing from now on.”
Ricky Baggerly of Temple said he doesn’t like wearing a mask, but he would rather be “safe than sorry.”
“I’m not in good health,” Baggerly said. “I am fully vaccinated, but I’m going to continue wearing a mask.”
Cyndi Warnock Miller works at Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, and she made dozens of masks during the pandemic to protect military and health care workers. She is among those who keeps her mask handy, but doesn’t wear it everywhere she goes.
“I’m vaccinated and more confident,” she said. “Of course I still wear them working at the hospital, but there are some places I no longer wear a mask.
The CDC last week said fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks and practice social distancing, the agency said.
The CDC guidance still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it clears a path toward reopening workplaces, schools and other venues that went dark during the pandemic.
Many Central Texans are following the new CDC guidelines, including Kara Doskocil.
“I’m not going to keep wearing mine,” she said. “I got the shot, and I’ve been super supportive of masks for a year. I’m done.”
But others are taking a slower approach.
Raquel Mitchell recovered from COVID-19 in December. She’s still wearing a mask and taking other precautions, such as dining outdoors at restaurants near her home, and either asking for plastic utensils or bringing her own.
When will she feel it’s safe enough to ease up?
“I don’t know. Never,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be really difficult for me.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.