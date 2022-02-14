Even in its final weeks of existence, the members of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs are focused on bettering the Temple area with charitable projects and good works.
The Federation, founded in 1915, is closing the books for good. On Monday, the Federation’s remaining officers and board members gathered at the Cultural Activities Center to distribute the remaining assets of their organization and sale of the Federation Clubhouse on King Circle.
The proceeds, nearly $300,000, were given to 10 local non-profits — some of which were launched by the Federation during its century of existence. Disbursements included the following:
• Cultural Activities Center, founded by the Federation in 1958: $100,000
• Temple College Foundation for scholarships, a longtime project: $100,000
• Bell County Medical Alliance, former member club: $10,000
• The Music Club for music scholarships, member club: $10,000
• The Garden Club for beautification projects, member club: $10,000
• Temple Children’s Museum: $10,000
• Temple Civic Theatre: $10,000
• Temple Symphony Orchestra: $10,000
• Ralph Wilson Youth Club: $10,000
• Un-Included Club: $10,000
Any remaining funds at the close of the fiscal year will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, Amy’s House and the 411 House.
Beverly Kermode, current president, said the two-year process has been challenging and bittersweet for the Federation board composed of Gloria Hooper, treasurer; Rebecca Northen, past president; Heidi Couchman, secretary; and Sharon Wilson, Helen Pickle Normand, Sandy Korompai, Vicky Jaramillo, Malissa Baugh and Ilene Miller.
In its heyday through the 1920s to 1940s, the Federation had more than 1,000 members and several dozen clubs of varying interests — visual arts, music, service, gardening, card games and social events.
By the 1947-48 club year, when the clubhouse opened at 219 King Circle, the Federation’s total membership was 800 with 26 member clubs. Hundreds of women packed the clubhouse every month for luncheons and speakers. At other times, the clubhouse hosted private parties, classes, wedding receptions, bridge tournaments and political rallies.
Time took its toll. Women, once strictly defined by their domestic lives, shifted attention to careers and other pursuits. The 5,800-square-foot red-brick Georgian clubhouse, after more than seven decades, needed extensive repairs.
Then the COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of meetings and other Federation events. By 2019, the Federation supplemented dues with several fundraisers (fashion show, concerts and poinsettia sales). The clubhouse broke even financially.
By the 2020 fiscal year, with coronavirus quarantines and closings finances thudded to a halt. Rentals fell to zero; clubs weren’t meeting or collecting dues. Income fell to $400 monthly, but expenses remained. Also by 2020, the Federation had 208 voting members, most ranging in age from 70-75 and older.
Members in August 2020 voted 75-9 to close.