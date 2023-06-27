Food pantry

Earl Lloyd, executive director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ food pantry at 720 W. Ave. G, examines a bag of apples at the center. The pantry is currently short on canned goods, peanut butter and breakfast items.

The temperature isn’t the only thing going up this summer. Food prices remain sky high, prompting more Central Texans to turn to food pantries for assistance in keeping dinner on the table. And because demand is up, so is the need for non-perishable donations.