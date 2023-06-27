The temperature isn’t the only thing going up this summer. Food prices remain sky high, prompting more Central Texans to turn to food pantries for assistance in keeping dinner on the table. And because demand is up, so is the need for non-perishable donations.
“Right now, we are in need of canned corn and spinach, peanut butter and instant oatmeal,” said Earl Lloyd, executive director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, a Temple food pantry on West Avenue G. “We also need breakfast bars — any donations of food will be greatly appreciated.”
Non-perishable foods — boxed or canned items that don’t require refrigeration — can be dropped off at 702 W. Ave. G. Monetary donations can be sent to CTLC, P.O. Box 5, Temple, Texas 76503. A link to make donations online through PayPal can be found at ctlcministries.org.
Last year, CTLC provided more than 2.86 million pounds of food to 13,679 families in the Temple area, and that doesn’t include countless “homeless bags” handed out on a daily basis. The bags include meals and snacks that don’t require refrigeration or cooking — they can be consumed anytime.
“We serve about 1,300 families every month,” Lloyd said. “Each family gets about 75 pounds of produce, meat and dry goods. We definitely are seeing the numbers rise.”
Groceries and personal items are distributed twice a week — from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the center prepares for the food distributions by receiving shipments from the Central Texas Food Bank and picking up donations from local stores.
“We get a truck from Central Texas Food Bank every Monday, and we unload and store the food,” Lloyd said. “We also pick up food from Walmart and other local retailers, and churches and civic groups have food drives for us. We bring in all the food, and package it in boxes and bags for distribution.”
The Top 10 needed items at U.S. food pantries include:
• Canned vegetables and beans (low sodium is best)
• Whole wheat or vegetable pasta
• Pasta sauce in a can or plastic jar
• Boxed whole-grain crackers
• Whole grain, low sugar cereals
• Boxed granola and cereal bars
• Unsweetened applesauce cups
• Canned chicken, vegetable or bean soup (low sodium is best)