H&E Equipment Services Inc. has moved up the highway — from Georgetown to Temple.
The company’s new state-of-the art, 20,000-square-foot facility opened Monday at 597 Northpoint Drive in Temple, just off Interstate 35.
The branch specializes in earthmoving equipment, aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts and general construction machinery from several manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Doosan, Gehl, Generac, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, LBX, LayMor, MEC, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar and others.
The facility, on six acres, includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse and a six-bay shop. The service department is capable of handling repairs for a variety of general, industrial, construction and earthmoving equipment.
“Our new Temple facility is more strategically located to serve contractors now that we are on Northpoint Drive, just off of I-35. This allows us to react more quickly and provide faster response time to Temple, Belton, Killeen, Waco and the surrounding areas,” Shaun Bergeson, H&E regional vice president, said in a news release. “Our highly skilled employees, large and growing equipment inventory, new shop and increased investment in this area demonstrate our full commitment to the Central Texas region, allowing us to better meet customers’ rental, sales, parts and equipment service needs.”
In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training and other value-added services.
H&E Equipment Services, founded in 1961, is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation. The company has 20 locations in Texas, including Temple.