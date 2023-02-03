As Central Texas thawed on Friday, utility crews were scrambling to restore power to thousands without electricity.
Oncor Energy Delivery was working to restore power to more than 13,000 people in Temple and smaller communities in Bell and Milam counties, according to the provider’s outage map.
Temple, Killeen, Taylor and Round Rock were among the hardest hit areas of Central Texas affected by the ice storm, Oncor said.
“Your community received some of the heaviest ice accumulations, causing significant damage to power lines and poles,” Oncor said in an online alert to Central Texans. “Resources have been working in many areas (often not visible from the road) to remove vegetation and debris. Additional resources are in your vicinity today assisting with restoration efforts as it may require multiple crews to remove vegetation, repair poles and replace wires.”
The city of Temple received more than 225 calls about downed or arcing power lines, spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
More than 2,000 utility workers are providing aid through mutual assistance programs that include other state utilities and those from neighboring states, Oncor said.
The power outages prompted some school districts — including those in Cameron, Buckholts and Rockdale — to remain closed Friday.
From Monday through Friday morning, the Temple Police Department responded to 75 vehicle accidents and 17 disabled vehicles.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to 34 accidents and 27 calls for falls or medical issues, Mackowiak said.
Storm damage
Bell County residents who sustained property damage as a result of the ice storm are used to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Reports can be filed through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey.
The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate the system. The site also includes a list of “Currently Active Incidents,” which includes “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing.” Click on that event to go to a survey form that can be completed with details of the nature and scope of damage caused by the freeze. Users can access this incident in either English or Spanish at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
“The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “As communities across the state begin to recover, Texans who have experienced property damage to their homes and businesses as a result of this winter weather event are encouraged to report it through the iSTAT survey. I thank all of our utility workers working to restore power in their communities and our emergency response personnel who are continuing to help their fellow Texans as they begin to move forward.”
Abbott said the information provided in the iSTAT damage survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damage that has occurred and identify any immediate resource needs. The survey information also helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of federal disaster assistance, the release said.
Texans can access additional winter weather resources and safety information by visiting tdem.texas.gov/disasters/january-2023-winter-storm.
Boil water notices
The city of Cameron, which had a power-related water outage on Thursday, worked to restore water to city residents on Friday.
“As water comes back online, please remember to boil your water until further notice,” the city said in a notice to residents.
Residents with water issues can call Cameron City Hall at 254-697-6646.
Several Central Texas water supplies on Friday issued boil water notices as a result of the inclement weather.
Due to city of Cameron water outage, Salem Elm Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice for customers who live on County Road 240, County Road 226 and County Road 225 (Curry Road addition).
In addition, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 5, North Milam Water and Bell-Milam-Falls water supply corporations also issued boil water notices due to inclement weather.
The North Milam boil water notice affects customers who live on U.S. Highway 77 north from FM 485 to Ben Arnold Road as well as those who live on Highway 77 from FM 485 to County Road 145. County Roads 139 and 140 are also included.
The Bell-Milam-Falls boil water notice affects customers who live in Bartlett, Davilla, Sharp, Granger, Westphalia, Travis, Cedar Springs, and north of Rosebud.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Customers with questions for the water suppliers may contact Robert Jekel at 697-4016.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.