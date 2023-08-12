Some business plans just don’t hold water. Here’s one that does, and it also holds juice, coffee, sodas and an occasional adult beverage.
Cynthia Flores is a Temple High graduate who works as a cath-lab nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Although she loves her job, Flores’ future may be in a different field — customizing cups and tumblers.
“My grandmother used to do a lot of arts and crafts,” Flores said. “She made custom tumblers and did some embroidery work. I got interested in this about three years ago and started doing a little research.”
Cyndie Cups operates through a Facebook business page, and Flores is shipping customized tumblers to customers throughout Texas and as far away as Virginia, Colorado and Tennessee.
“This is very seasonal,” she said. “Right now, I’m getting a lot of back-to-school orders, mostly from teachers in the local area looking for a custom cup for their desks. School mascots are big — especially for Temple and Belton area schools — and so are college and professional sports teams. I’ve made custom cups for fans of Temple College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M, you name it.”
Flores said her tumblers are perfect for companies wanting to give customers a branded gift in appreciation for their loyalty.
“One of my best customers is Anna Seacrest, who sells cars for Garlyn Shelton,” she said. “Anna gives customers a Cyndie Cup if they buy a car.”
While Christmas and Hanukkah are still months away, Cyndie Cup customers already are making gift-giving plans.
“I’m getting messages almost daily about gift ideas and orders for the holiday season,” she said. “It will be here before you know it.”
Customers can place orders with Flores through her Facebook business page.
She routinely places images of sample products on the page. But soon, she plans to expand.
“I can see this eventually leading to a full-time business,” she said. “My brother-in-law builds websites, and he is working on a Cyndie Cup site. That will help me expand and offer services to more people. I’ll be able to post images of ready-to-make products.”
While tumblers are her bread-and-butter — she customizes everything from a 12-ounce cup to a 40-ounce water bottle — Cyndie Cups also offers several other products.
“I also customize badge reels, pens, pencils, even medical trauma scissors,” Flores said.