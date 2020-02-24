The Fire Management Program at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge near Austin was recently honored with the Hood Hero Award for Team Excellence.
The program was nominated for this award by the Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resource Management Branch at Fort Hood, according to a news release.
In fall 2017, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Hood created a cooperative partnership that allows the two entities to work together to improve wildlife habitat on the military post, the release said.
Through the partnership, Refuge fire crews conduct prescribed fires on Fort Hood to restore and revitalize the landscape and reduce the potential for large catastrophic wildfires. In the past few years, Refuge crews have increased the acres burned from just 2,800 to nearly 40,000, improving habitat and training grounds, the release said.
“Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge thanks Fort Hood for this distinguished honor and looks forward to continuing this successful partnership,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in the release.
Fort Hood, with 218823 acres, has the largest contiguous natural landscape in its area and provides an important undeveloped landscape to numerous species of native plants and wildlife, according to the release. This includes two striking songbirds, the endangered golden-cheeked warbler and the black-capped vireo, which was recently taken off the Endangered Species List thanks in part to recovery efforts at Fort Hood.