Local hospitals, including Baylor Scott & White and the Temple VA, are taking steps to protect patients and staff against coronavirus.
On Monday, Baylor Scott & White visitors and patients began using designated entrances and were screened upon arrival.
Visitors will undergo a short screening at the designated entry point, according to a news release. This screening is based on federal guidelines for identifying respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Patients will continue to be screened at registration.
If a visitor answers “yes” to any of the questions, a team will ask if they need medical assistance. If yes, staff will take the visitor to the emergency department. If no, the visitor will be asked to return home and contact their primary care provider.
Screening questions include:
“Have you felt feverish or experienced respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath?”
“Within the past 14 days, have you traveled to countries that are on travel restriction, including China, Iran, South Korea or most of Europe?”
“Have you been in contact with someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19?”
For more information, visit https://www.bswhealth.com/Pages/coronavirus-information.aspx.
Temple VA
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is also taking extra precautions aimed at limiting COVID-19 exposure risk to veterans, employees, volunteers, and contractors.
Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, Coronavirus, flu or cold should call 1-800-423-2111 before coming to the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple, Temple Clinic Annex and the Joint VA/DoD Sleep Center in Killeen, according to a release from the Temple VA.
Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to veterans enrolled for VA health care.
On Monday, clinics began conducting mandatory screening to rapidly identify individuals who may have symptoms of respiratory illness and direct them for further triage and treatment. Patients should plan to arrive well in advance of appointments time to comply with the screening process, the release said.
On Wednesday, Temple and Waco VA Medical Centers will start conducting the mandatory screening, the release said. Entrances to the campuses will be limited, maps detailing the entrances are available at: www.centraltexas.va.gov/visitors/campus_Screening.asp
Additionally, access to Community Living Centers, Blind Rehabilitation and all residential facilities are now strictly monitored, according to the VA release. A temporary “no visitor” policy has been adopted for these units at the Temple and Waco campuses. The only exceptions will be in compassionate cases, when veterans are in their last stages of life on hospice units.
For more information, visit http://www.centraltexas.va.gov/ or https://www.facebook.com/CentralTexasVA.
Darnell Army Medical Center
According to a Facebook post, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will begin screening individuals at clinic entry points this week. There will be signs posted to direct hospital visitors to screening entry points.
“I want to encourage you to take an active role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19,” Darnall commander Col. Richard G. Malish said in the post. “I need you to do just three things: 1) Isolate yourself when sick, 2) use the phone and email to access healthcare, and 3) practice social distancing at all times.”
AdventHealth
AdventHealth hospital began coronavirus screenings Friday, according to spokeswoman Erin Riley.
“We have three access points at the hospital where people will be screened,” Riley said. “You have to go through a screening process in order to enter the hospital.”
The screening process entails questions about recent travel and any current symptoms, among others. Riley said if a hospital visitor is flagged as requiring further examination, they will be directed to a newly-implemented RIPS (Respiratory Infection Protocol Station) area where they will receive further directions.
Seton Medical Center
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has also begun screening patients and guests to the hospital. According to hospital spokeswoman Lucy Taylor, the hospital has limited the number of hospital entrances so staff can screen every person entering the facility.
“We are also screening employees who have symptoms, have traveled by sea or air, or who have household members who have recently traveled internationally or domestically by sea or air,” Taylor said.
Both Darnall and AdventHealth are cautioning people from visiting the hospital unless absolutely necessary. For example, if a family member is in the hospital for a routine medical check-up or procedure, people are urged to avoid visiting them in the hospital to limit exposure to various illnesses.
FME News Service contributed to this report.