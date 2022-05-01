Pleasant weather contributed to a steady stream of interested couples and families this past weekend for the first round of the 2022 Parade of Homes by the Temple Area Builders Association.
This year’s parade of seven homes will have its second and final round this coming weekend: 6-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, Scot Tyson of Temple, a salesperson for Carothers Executive Homes, helped show a new home at 403 Oak Drive in Troy. The four-bedroom, three-bath, 2660-square-foot home sold for $599,000, he said.
One of the home’s pluses is its spray-foam insulation, he said.
“It’s much tighter than what you generally get,” he said. “It expands and gets in all the cracks.”
The home has an outdoor kitchen and fireplace and sits on a half-acre lot, he said.
The real estate business in the Temple area has gotten consistently better since 2010, which was a record year, he said.
“It’s continually gotten stronger in the last 12 years,” he said. “I believe the consensus is that 1,200 people a day are moving to Central Texas.”
Billy Hobbs, a real estate agent for A&G Homes in Gatesville, was showing a sold home at 701 Willow Drive in Troy on Sunday afternoon. He did not want to give the actual price but said such a home would sell for about $350,000.
Buyers have been a blend of different ages, he said, from retirees to first timers, and there have been quite a few out-of-state people.
It was a very busy weekend, he said. The demand for new homes is strong, he said, and getting building materials is a struggle.
On Saturday afternoon, Mikaela Pausewang, sales agent for Omega Builders, was showing a model home at 502 Raven Drive in West Temple.
“This community is almost sold out,” she said. “We have communities in Salado and all the way to Lorena. We have communities throughout the county.”
“We have a beautiful dining room,” she said of the model home. “It’s a very spacious layout, one of our larger floor plans. The recessed ceiling is very nice.”
There were two walk-in closets in the master bedroom.
At 515 Raven Drive, Blaine Meyer, a sales assistant for Kiella Homebuilders, and Clerissa Vandivier, transition coordinator, welcomed parade guests.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home has a Rio Grande II floor plan, he said, with an open floor concept.
“This is a sold home,” he said. “It would go for about $400,000.”
“The market is very busy,” he said. “We can’t build them fast enough for the market demand. There were a lot of people out looking today.”