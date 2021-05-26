Residents got a glimpse of what is to come in downtown Temple Wednesday evening.
Business and building owners opened their doors to groups of residents exploring downtown as part of the Imagine the Possibilities Tour. The tour — hosted by the Temple Main Street Program — aimed at showing off recently renovated buildings and others that are for sale, for lease or under construction.
Dozens of residents, families and groups participated in the tour by visiting the 25 locations spread around downtown.
Charles Bondurant and his wife Jeannine, who moved to Temple four years ago, said they have liked seeing the revitalization of the historic buildings and giving them new purposes.
“It has been nice to see the revitalization that they are already doing, and what they are planning is just amazing,” Jeannine said. “And maybe you would not have to go to Austin if you have something just as nice here.”
The couple said one project that they were interested in was the redevelopment of the Hawn Hotel that has been talked about for many years.
Jack Folsom, owner of Relics Antiques at 201 S. Main St., was excited to see all the expansion going on downtown and share his plans for growth.
Folsom said he plans to expand his store to the south, where there is currently a concrete slab, with a two-floor building. The new building would include retail space on the bottom and several apartments on the second floor.
The tour, Folsom said, brought more people than normal to his side of downtown but he anticipated developing downtown as a great opportunity as the area grows.
“We are kind of off the beaten path,” Folsom said. “We have a lot of people moving here, but you got Amazon, Apple and Tesla building (near Austin) and this is going to be a bedroom community.”
Other property owners touted retail and office spaces available for tenants.
Across from City Hall, a new business aims to combine several services. The Tri-Light Lounge, with the adjacent Hair.Lash.Junkie hair salon and Swagger Cuts barber shop at 11 N. Main St., will have a grand opening June 4 with live music and food vendors.
Kay Mayfield and her husband Mark said they had lived in Temple 40 years ago before moving back more than two years ago.
The couple said that while the downtown area has seen its share of changes over the years, the recent improvements have been encouraging. Kay said she has liked seeing the variety of businesses coming in and diversifying what is available.
“Seeing downtown going through this revitalization and diversification is really good,” Kay said. “The downtown area has been through its ups and downs over the years and I think it is going in a good direction now.”
DEVELOPMENT PLANS
