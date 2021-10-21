The rezoning and annexation of six tracts across Temple received final approval Thursday evening.
The five rezoning cases, which included two requests to allow the sale of alcohol, and one annexation received unanimous support from the Temple City Council. Each item previously was approved during the Council’s last meeting earlier this month, but required a second vote for final approval.
The annexation approved by the Council was of a 65.23-acre tract on the city’s western side, addressed as 9918 FM 2483.
Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, previously told the Council that owners of the land are expected to request rezoning of the tract to allow for single-family homes.
“Staff recommends approval of the voluntary annexation and we would expect a rezoning to come forward at any time in the next six months or so probably,” Chandler said.
City officials expect the land owners to soon request the annexation of a tract to the east of their current property after their purchase is complete.
The City Council also approved a rezoning for a 5.29-acre tract, located at 715 S. Pea Ridge Road. This is the planned second phase to a 4.01-acre tract to its south.
The rezoning will switch the land from agricultural uses to allow for single-family homes. The developer plans to build 50 new townhomes on the site with the entire project consisting of 89.
Council members approved the rezoning for a home located in the city’s historical district, located at 618 N. 13th St., to allow for its remodel.
Chandler said the homeowner planned to expand the home’s detached garage, adding a second floor, along with other improvements.
Another rezoning approved, located at 11601 NW HK Dodgen Loop, was part of the city helping unify an existing tract’s zoning.
Zoning for the land, which is owned by the Temple Economic Development District, will shift from agricultural zoning to light industrial. Officials said this will make the land ready for future uses.
Two other requests approved involved the rezoning of agricultural land in west Temple to general retail to allow for the construction of businesses that would sell alcohol.
The first tract, addressed as 418 Hilliard Road, along with the second tract, addressed as both 430 Hilliard Road and 520 Hilliard Road, will be incorporated into the nearby Westfield community. The master plan for the area was approved in 2015.
Chandler said the three lots are located along the city’s Outer Loop project, with the two rezonings fitting in with the city’s planned use of the area.
“The Outer Loop is a major arterial,” Chandler said. “Just a remainder that this is one of the new categories within our comprehensive plan and it promotes a mix of uses and walkability and this is exactly what is proposed with this development.”