The conversion of the landmark Extraco Tower in downtown Temple into a 90-room executive hotel could get under way in mid-July, however developers are still negotiating details with Temple officials and the project hinges on support from the city.
Christian Catron, president and CEO of Redeem Investments, an Austin-based real estate company that focuses on commercial properties, renewable energies and investments, said the planned hotel would be affiliated with a prominent player in the business hotel industry.
“I can’t provide a lot of details at this time, but we are working with the city of Temple, the Temple Economic Development Corp., and others to bring a full-service hotel to downtown Temple,” Catron said. “I can tell you this — if it moves forward, the hotel would have some really cool amenities.”
“Our vision is to convert the Tower into a carbon-neutral smart building,” he said. “We would implement the infrastructure needed to produce all of our own energy. Again, I can’t release all of the details, but it would incorporate solar energy, heat recapture and other technologies. We would produce the energy we need and sell excess energy to the grid.”
Catron said the majority of one of the floors of the planned hotel would be dedicated to conference and meeting spaces.
“We would have a restaurant on site,” he said. “It would be a bar-and-bistro-style facility, and we plan to have dedicated parking spots in the new 1st Street Parking Garage being built across the street from the Tower.”
“It’s going to be a full-service hotel,” he said. “We will provide meeting space, meals and drinks for our business clientele.”
“Temple has done a remarkable job of attracting businesses to locate here,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of that. Big things are happening in Temple, Texas.”
Catron said he hopes to wrap up final plans within the next two months, and host a celebration in mid-July to launch renovation of the Tower.
“Once we break ground, I expect renovations to be completed in upward of two years,” he said. “We hope to. be open by summer 2025.”