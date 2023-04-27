Extraco Tower

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

The conversion of the landmark Extraco Tower in downtown Temple into a 90-room executive hotel could get under way in mid-July, however developers are still negotiating details with Temple officials and the project hinges on support from the city.