Only three flags — those representing the United States, the state and the county — will now be allowed to be flown or displayed on Bell County property.
In a close 3-2 decision Monday, Commissioners voted to approve an amendment to Bell County ground and building use policy as well as the employee handbook, with Commissioner Louie Minor and County Judge David Blackburn in opposition. The new rule would restrict the types of flags that can be flown at Bell County properties as well as stop county employees from displaying other flags in their windows or anywhere else that can be seen from outside.
The rule change comes in response to Minor’s action of flying a Pride flag in his office’s window in support of Pride Month after the county wouldn’t recognize it.
The change will also affect other flags — including the Confederate flags that local groups have flown on a flag pole near the Confederate soldier statue outside the historic Bell County Courthouse. The Confederate flag hasn’t been flown at the downtown Belton courthouse in the past five years, Blackburn said.
It was not immediately clear whether the new rule applies to the statue itself, which contains an image of the Confederate flag on its base. The flag rule doesn’t affect residents who use flags in their support or opposition to the monument.
Blackburn said he was opposed to passing the changes right now, and wanted to wait for an opinion, because of the legal questions there are regarding what rules apply to Commissioners, who are elected.
“I do think having a specific legal opinion, addressing the specific facts that we have, and the general principle that the employee handbook applies to elected officials like it applies to employees would be helpful to have in the event that there are legal challenges to what we do,” Blackburn said.
Officials from the county attorney’s office told Commissioners Monday that they would have an opinion about the item for the court later this week.
Commissioner Bill Schumann expressed his frustration over how long it has taken — nearly a month — to get an opinion back on flying the Pride flag in a window.
At this point, Schumann said, it almost defeated the issue of passing this new rule since the month is almost over and the Pride flag would come down. Other Commissioners pointed out that this was not the case and similar issues could come up once again in the future.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson spoke out against having the Pride flag in the window, which he said went against the wishes of the majority of the court.
Whitson and other Commissioners asked Minor to take down the flag and move it to somewhere else in his office that wasn’t on display, which Minor rejected.
“A flag in a window certainly makes a statement and we know the statement from Bell County certainly hasn’t been one of approval for gay pride,” Whitson said. “Yet Commissioner Minor has put it up in his window specifically for the purpose of people outside the building to see it.”
Commissioner Russell Schneider said that he thought that having the flag fly in the window gave the appearance of the county supporting it, referring to the pride flag, which he said it does not.
Earlier this month, when Commissioners voted down a motion to recognize Pride Month, Minor expressed his support while criticizing his fellow elected officials.
“Since bigotry prevailed today, I just want to go on the record and say happy Pride Month to all the citizens of Bell County,” said Minor, a Killeen resident. “I value what you provide to this community. You care for our sick, you teach our young, you protect our families and I want to recognize that.”