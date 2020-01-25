A longtime Temple funeral director soon will open her new establishment for people to mourn and heal through events and activities.
Businesswoman Sabrina Young broke ground Tuesday for her new funeral home between Temple and Heidenheimer. The Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center will be the first funeral home in the area to also offer bereavement care to customers, she said.
“The groundbreaking ceremony marks the first funeral home and bereavement center of its kind, not only for Temple but for the entire funeral industry,” Young said. “It is our goal to meet the standards of all the other corporate competition while being a locally family-owned business.”
Young said the funeral home at 4235 E. Business 190 will be located on the city’s outskirts to allow families to bypass downtown.
This new business will not only offer traditional funeral services, but also help those who are dealing with grief. Young said these activities will include pottery making classes to create the urns for their loved ones, grief yoga and grief meetings.
Young said she hopes to fill a need in the community and the region by offering unique services and activities.
The idea to start this new type of funeral home came from what the community told Young they wanted, she said.
“We’ve just had a lot of people invest in this dream,” Young said. “Baylor Scott & White called me one day, one of their social workers, and said, ‘Sabrina, we need a bereavement center, make that happen.’ I knew right then and there that the community called me to employ where I was able to serve those things to them.”
Young said people who lose a spouse, especially after many decades being together, might not know how to do some of the household things their spouse took care of.
“The funeral industry now, what happens is you do the service and then the relationship just kind of ends at that time,” Young said. “My goal is to hand hold the families and get them through that grieving process. It can take months or years, and we, as Americans, don’t know how to grieve properly.”
About two dozen people showed up for the groundbreaking ceremony, including Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Mayor pro tem Judy Morales.
Members of Temple’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 came out to show support for Young, who is both a veteran and an officer at the post. Young was previously stationed at Fort Hood when she was a military police officer in the 1st Calvary Division.
“I know how much work that they have put into this (business),” VFW Post Commander Jimmy Douglas said. “We have sat and talked, and knew that at one time this would happen.”
Young said she hopes to make the funeral home a leader in the area regarding the audio and technology services it will offer.
A graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma, Young earned a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science. She is certified to work in both Texas and Oklahoma and has credentials to work as a certified celebrant.
Young previously served at the president of the South Central Texas Funeral Directors Association, which she said showed her the need for bereavement services in the area.
Young said she expects the construction of her new business to be finished in about five months.