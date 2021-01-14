Belton Mayor pro tem Dan Kirkley plans to seek a fifth term on the City Council.
He submitted paperwork Thursday to appear on the May 1 ballot, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Kirkley, 74, is seeking Place 2 on the Belton Council. Kirkley, the president and founder of Hope for the Hungry, is the first person — and incumbent — to file for a spot on the upcoming ballot.
Kirkley joined the City Council in 2013. Prior to that, he was on the Planning and Zoning Commission for nearly a decade.
This will be Belton’s first election using specific places on the City Council. Voters approved that change — along with increasing Council member’s term length to three years — in November.
Three other seats are slated for the May election: Places 1, 3 and 4. Council members John Holmes, Craig Pearson and David K. Leigh hold the seats, respectively.
Places 1 and 2 have two-year terms while the other two places have three-year terms. The terms are staggered so the Council can transition to the new term structure. Three-year terms for Places 1 and 2 will begin in 2023.
Residents have until Feb. 12 to file to put their name on the May 1 ballot. They must select which place they are seeking. For example, a resident could opt to challenge an incumbent for his seat.
In order to win a spot on the Belton Council, a candidate must earn a majority of votes for that place. Previously, the candidates who garnered the most number of votes — which may not have been a majority — would win the open Council seats.