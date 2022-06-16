Baylor Scott & White announced Dr. Alejandro “Alex” Arroliga as its first chief clinical innovation officer — a role the health system created in an effort to help identify, evaluate and pursue clinical innovations for improving patient experiences.
The position will become effective on Monday.
“We are focusing our top physician leader on solving customers’ biggest pain points in the health care experience,” Pete McCanna, Baylor Scott & White’s chief executive officer, said in a news release Wednesday evening. “With his extensive knowledge of the clinical landscape and more than three decades of proven leadership in integrated health care systems, no one is better suited than Dr. Arroliga to help accelerate our customer-focused transformation.”
Arroliga earned his medical degree from Veracruzana University in Mexico and completed his general medicine residency at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the Yale University School of Medicine. He has served as the chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White since 2018 and as the dean for the Baylor College of Medicine’s regional campus in Temple since 2021.
“Under his leadership, the organization advanced a number of significant safety and quality initiatives and earned national recognitions from organizations like U.S. News & World Report and IBM Watson Health,” Baylor Scott & White said. “His expertise in lung disease and critical care medicine uniquely positioned him to guide 49,000 employees and more than 9,400 physicians and advanced practice providers through a leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Now, Arroliga is ready for his new responsibilities.
“As we look to the future, the needs and wants of our patients are our North Star,” he said. “I look forward to helping drive our efforts as we find new and innovative ways to deliver care on their terms — when, where and how they want it.”
Although Arroliga will continue to serve as the dean for the Baylor College of Medicine’s regional campus in Temple, Dr. Walter Peters — Baylor Scott & White’s chief surgical officer — will assume his duties as CMO in an interim capacity.
“Dr. Peters is highly regarded within our system for his work to reduce clinical variability,” McCanna said. “I am confident he will build upon the great momentum of our clinical teams in this critically important role.”