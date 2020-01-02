Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be the keynote speaker at the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Business event later this month.
The annual chamber event is set for Jan. 28 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. The event starts with a social hour at 5:45 p.m., and then, around 7 p.m., the event’s program will start.
Reservations are required to attend the event. Tickets are $50 for Temple Chamber of Commerce members and $75 for non-members. Visit http://bit.ly/STB2020 to make your reservation. Tickets are available until Jan. 20.
“The acceptance of the governor to be here is just unbelievable,” Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said. “We are honored he has accepted the invitation. It falls in line with the stair step of previous speakers we’ve had.”
Past speakers include U.S. Sen. John Cornyn; Tony Evans, the former chaplain of the Dallas Cowboys; and H-E-B President Craig Boyan.
“We always look for a keynote speaker who can bring forth a message,” Henry said. “We continually work to refine and to make this thing a truly signature event for the organization. Our focus is to bring attention to Temple, Texas.”
Henry expects Abbott to discuss the current state of Texas and where it is going in the future. But Henry also expects the governor to learn something from his trip to Bell County.
“More than having him talk with us is for us to showcase to him what is happening in Temple, Texas,” the chamber president said.
Abbott, a Republican, last visited Bell County in October 2018 for a campaign stop at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que in Belton. The governor, who sought his second term in 2018, rallied supporters to vote for his fellow GOP candidates.
Abbott’s planned visit to Temple comes as candidates begin ramping up their campaigns for the March 3 primary elections.
The governor already has endorsed Bell County’s three incumbent legislators — state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and Reps. Hugh Shine and Brad Buckley — for reelection. All three are Republicans.