BELTON — Bell County may have to make do with less when it comes to seal coating roads, following an approved price hike Monday.
Commissioners unanimously approved a requested increase in costs for liquid asphalt emulsion by Cleveland Asphalt Products. The request comes as the cost of gasoline, and oil-related products, rises both locally and nationwide.
Cost of the liquid asphalt increased by about 55.5% — or 95 cents — per gallon from $1.71 to $2.66.
Jeff Ivey, supervising foreman for the county’s road and bridge department, said this liquid asphalt emulsion is purchased each year and is used to protect county roads from the elements.
“If the county is forced to cut back due to unforeseen price increases, fewer miles will be seal coated this year, and plans will be made to do additional miles in the next few years to reestablish our desired miles of seal coat each year,” Ivey said.
This year, Ivey said, the county had planned to seal coat 103 miles of roadway, which includes 80 roads.
County officials don’t currently know how much they will need to cut back planned work to stay within their budget of $1.4 million. Ivey said it could be as high as 25 miles if no other price increases take place.
Ivey said the average mile of roadway takes about 5,866 gallons of liquid asphalt to seal, translating to about $15,603 at the current price.
The price increase for liquid asphalt was the second requested by county contractors, with the first taking place last month.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said that there would need to be decisions made on what projects could wait a year and those that could not.
“The maintenance might just have to be differed for a year on some of these projects,” Schneider said. “We might really need to take a better look at some of the worst-case scenarios and get those, and differ the maintenance a year (on the others). They are on a seven-year cycle to begin with, and some it would probably not hurt to go (another year).”
County Judge David Blackburn said the county should start preparing for even more price increase requests, as gas prices continue to go up. Blackburn said budgets for gasoline in county vehicles could be strained.