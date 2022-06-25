Farmland, vacant tracts and some homes just north of Holy Trinity Catholic High School one day will be transformed in a $50-million residential-retail development that will add new housing and shops adjacent to the popular Crossroads Park in West Temple.
The project — to span a total of 60 acres east and west of Hilliard Road — will remake the neighborhood, once a scattering of single-family homes with large acreage.
The opening of Crossroads Park has spurred economic development now beginning to show. Properties on the busy thoroughfare have been rezoned in recent years, with the Barks + Bliss Veterinary Clinic now open at 608 Hilliard Road. Nearby, Bold Republic Brewery is completing its new West Temple facility and Pivot Performance Arts plans to build up the hill on an adjacent street. Texell Credit Union plans a new campus just south of the new development.
The Temple City Council, in a 4-0 agreement earlier this month with Councilwoman Jessica Walker absent, approved an economic development agreement with Blackland Capital Inc. for the proposed project, which will straddle both sides of Hilliard Road, south of Crossroads Park and north of West Adams Avenue.
The agreement is part of a request from Blackland for the city’s participation in the construction of a new median along Hilliard Road as well as new waterlines.
City Manager Brynn Myers told the Council that construction of the waterline was a part of ongoing discussions with the developer.
“As we continue to work on finalizing the agreement, we are also recommending some waterline infrastructure improvements to be completed as part of this project,” Myers said.
As set out in the agreement, Blackland will construct the two improvements requested, with Temple reimbursing the cost once completed.
Myers said the budget for the two improvements has been set to not exceed $550,000.
City officials said the current plan for the project includes the construction of retail, banking, office and restaurant space. Multi-family housing, such as townhomes and apartments, also are being considered for the project.
The project also will separate each of the building use types, with seven sections of the project currently proposed.
Myers said buildings likely would be built in phases over the course of the project.
“This would not necessarily all build out in the first phase that is laid out in the economic development agreement,” Myers said.
City officials previously have predicted that the nearby Crossroads Park to the north, and the expansion of Hilliard Road as part of the city’s Outer Loop, would lead to increased development in West Temple. Recently, much of the land the new project will sit on and other tracts around it have started to be rezoned for commercial uses instead of their traditional agricultural zoning.
The agreement approved between Blackland and the city requires plans for the project to be submitted, and construction started, within 12 months.
Once construction begins, city officials said the developer with have 30 months to complete the project.
Councilwoman Susan Long said she was happy that one of the proposed elements of the development would be a new apartment complex.
Good quality apartments, Long said, currently are very much in need as the city continues to grow and attract new residents.
Long said the new apartments proposed in the project would most likely be a good choice for the many health care workers coming to the area.
“People don’t want to commute too far, especially nurses who have really weird schedules,” Long said. “So apartments going in there … is something that we need in Temple.”