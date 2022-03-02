After the delay of early voting results Tuesday night, Bell County Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke said Wednesday he aims to make improvements going forward.
The statewide primary election on Tuesday saw some minor issues locally, with early voting results delayed for two and a half hours before all results were posted at about 9:30 p.m.
Luedeke said he took responsibility for the delay, which was a result of officials starting to count ballots late and issues with absentee ballots.
“I should have started that process earlier in the day,” Luedeke said. “It is my fault, I am new to this process and I thought that 2 p.m. would give us plenty of time. I didn’t want to chance any results getting out before 7 p.m. That is part of the newness I guess, a lot of elections administrators start (counting) first thing in the morning.”
Luedeke said officials completed counting all of the early voting results just before 7 p.m. when polls closed.
While all the early voting results were counted, Luedeke said, his office was told by the Secretary of State’s office that they must count all absentee ballots before posting any results.
Creased absentee ballots needed to first be flattened before going through the county’s automatic ballot scanner. Luedeke said many of the ballots needed to be recreated and then scanned separately, causing more delays.
Luedeke said he plans to start the ballot counting process much earlier in upcoming elections, such as the May 24 runoff elections.
Besides the more than two hour delay, Luedeke said he thought that Election Day this year went well.
Final election results
While the county’s website showed all precincts reporting at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the final results were later updated an hour later.
The county had four local contested elections in this year’s primary, all on the Republican ticket.
In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 race, incumbent Theodore “Ted” Duffield won his race with 68.12% of the vote and will go on to serve his eighth consecutive term.
Despite having won reelection many times, Duffield said it was still humbling to know that the residents he serves still approve of his work and trust him with the office.
“I am humbled, I appreciate the fact that that everybody came out and voted,” Duffield said Wednesday. “I guess they like the way I do business and that is what they hired me for.”
Reese Davis, Duffield’s challenger, received 31.87% of the vote.
Davis said that, despite him not seeing the result he hoped for, he still respected the will of voters in the precinct. Going forward, Davis said, he wants to look for other ways to serve his community.
“The results for the JP Precinct 1 race were not what my campaign wanted, but I respect the voters and their decision,” Davis said in an email to the Telegram. “We all know that it is extremely difficult to unseat or beat a long-term incumbent, no matter (their) record. I believe that we ran a great, clean, campaign, staying focused on the issues of reliability, accountability, and availability.”
Bell County Justice of the Precinct 2 saw a replay of 2018’s race for the seat, with incumbent Cliff Coleman receiving 57.38% of the vote. Richard Sapp, Coleman’s opponent, lost after receiving 42.61% of the vote.
Coleman thanked those who continued to support him and said he would continue doing what he could to serve the residents in his precinct.
“This is a job that I love and it is a job that I feel called to serve,” Coleman said. “This is a job that the voters want me to continue to do because they have seen that I have exceeded all expectations in my first term.”
To fill the remaining term of the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1 seat, Keith Reed, who currently holds the seat, beat out challenger Velva Johnson.
Reed, who was appointed last year to fill the seat left vacant by JP David Barfield, won his race with 65.14% of the vote. Johnson received 34.85% of the vote.
Johnson said she does plan to run again in two years for the seat. She said she learned from her first run at public office.
“Of course there is always disappointment when you lose, and there was disappointment,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I know the spot is going to come up again in the next election cycle and I plan on putting myself right back out there again in hopes of doing better the second time around.”
Voters also elected a new Republican Party chairman, who will replace outgoing chairman Nancy Boston. Mack Latimer won that race with 61.01% of the vote, beating his opponent Jeffery Ware who received 38.98%.