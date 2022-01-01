The “I Have a Dream” Black Professionals Brunch is set for Saturday at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
The event, sponsored by the library, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the McLane Room on the library’s third floor.
The brunch will have an optional question-and-answer session with business professionals.
“We will be discussing everything from entrepreneur business start ups and branding, joining the medical field, becoming an event planner, professional makeup and skin consulting, salon and barbership ownership, boutique ownership and much more,” according to a news release.