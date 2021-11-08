BELTON — Construction of space for 192 additional minimum security beds was given the green light by Bell County officials Monday.
A guaranteed maximum price for the new addition to the county’s jail was unanimously approved by the county’s Commissioners Court, making way for the project to move forward. The more than $11.5 million project will add much needed bed space locally as the county works on a $129 million expansion of its jail.
The new minimum security beds will be placed on the north and south side of the existing jail facility, located at 1201 Huey Road in Belton.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said starting these minimum security expansions first will reduce the number of inmates the county is housing in other counties.
“The idea behind building the minimum security is that there will be 192 beds that will be under construction fairly quickly,” Schneider said “And that way we can hopefully stop some of the inmates that we are sending to other counties and paying those high dollars.”
The county has hired Fort Worth-based company Sedalco Construction Services for the project.
Earlier this year, the county approved a budget that set aside about $3.5 million in the 2022 fiscal year for housing inmates in other facilities.
Over the past year, the county has made agreements with seven jails in other counties to house inmates following overpopulation locally. County officials have said they like to have about 925 inmates in local facilities, but have needed to deal with periods of more than 1,200 inmates at a time.
County Judge David Blackburn said bed space for inmates around the state has become hard to find.
Blackburn said due to this shortage of space some counties such as Comal County, which has an agreement with Bell County to house inmates, have started raising their rates. Comal County has informed Bell County that it will start to charge it $85 a day per inmate housed starting in the new year instead of the $55 currently charged.
“So not only is space getting hard to find, it is getting expensive,” Blackburn said. “So the sooner we can get additional space in our jail, and our campus in Bell County, the better off we will be financially.”
Schneider also pointed out that the county is saving money by adding additional minimum security space instead of maximum security space like in other areas of the expansion.
“If you take all the site pieces away, and you go down the building construction pieces, these beds will cost us in the neighborhood of $40,000 a bed,” Schneider said. “We relate that to over $100,000 a bed that you do in maximum security, so I think it is the right thing to do with these beds.”
Schneider said the cost of the project is higher than what was originally planned due to an increased scope for the project.
In addition to building the new minimum security space, this phase of the project will also include site work and work on nearby parking lots. Contractors will also move nearby utility lines.
Blackburn said increased construction costs related to the pandemic have also contributed to the inflated price of the project.
“Anybody who is building now knows what construction costs are looking like,” Blackburn said. “I think we are going to continue to work to build what we can afford and that is going to mean additional changes in scope I think as we go forward.”
County officials said the county could see groundwork on the expansion begin as soon as next week, though an official timeline has not been finalized. Officials also expect construction could take about a year to complete.