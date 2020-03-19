Temple ISD extended campus closures through April 3, and will begin remote learning options for students on Tuesday, Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter to parents.
“Teachers and staff have been working to create lessons that are aligned with our grade level and course scope and sequences,” Ott said. “These remote learning opportunities will be provided both online and through hard copy.”
Students and their families were emailed a packet Friday afternoon, detailing what online platforms would be utilized — with a linked step-by-step instructional video from Temple ISD Communications’ YouTube page. Each student’s Temple ISD email and password will be required to access any online instruction.
Families who prefer to have hard copies of the remote learning options can be picked up and dropped off at students’ home campuses this Monday (5-6:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.)
Ott noted how virtual office hours are accessible from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Teachers should receive emails “with any questions related to the weekly assignments and they will determine whether to support via email, phone or video chat,” he said.
Major assessment grades will be eliminated as Temple ISD transitions to a remote learning model, while grades and teacher feedback will become available through Skyward.
“We ask for your patience as we transition and make necessary adjustments to our remote learning options,” Ott said. “We do feel confident that our blended learning implementation in recent years has well positioned our district to create and implement remote learning options.
Ott said he plans to share any further developments as they unfold.