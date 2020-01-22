BELTON — Nearly three miles of roads here will be improved later this spring — extending a five-year street maintenance plan that ended last year.
“We are trying to finish the job,” city spokesman Paul Romer said. “That’s what it really comes down to.”
The City Council unanimously approved a $519,907 contract with Temple-based Lone Star Paving.
“Throughout the years we have done chip seals, we have done overlays. In year six … we are proposing to do all hot mix asphalt overlays,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “With the amount of funding that we have and the streets we need to tackle, we can tackle about 2.7 miles. With the costs from the bids, it’s about $12.63 a square yard. We feel that is very reasonable with the streets that we have to maintain this year.”
The city is targeting streets in North and South Belton.
North Belton roads that will be improved include High View Drive, which Points described as having some bad cracks; 24th Avenue; Hilltop Street; Crest Drive; 19th Avenue and a nearby segment of Penelope Street.
Points highlighted the 24th Avenue improvements. The city plans to extend 24th Avenue into Heritage Park, which was expanded in 2018.
“It really marries up to that new 24th extension that we’re doing into the new parkland,” she said.
In South Belton, the city is fixing the streets around Avenue B, Burnet Street, First Avenue, Sparks Street and Kegley Street; as well as Beal Street, Avenues K, I and W.
“Like we’ve done in the past years, the contractor has three months from start to finish to do the project,” Points said. “However, their final deadline is July 3.”
Most of the streets, Points explained, will get a 2-inch overlay.
“So we’ll remove the first two inches from the pavement and put back another two inches of asphalt,” she said, “There are a few streets that will get a 6-inch full mill and overlay. One of those specifically is Crest Drive and the cul-de-sac.”
Crest Drive has deteriorated so much that the other treatment will not do, the Public Works director said.
Belton, in the past five years, has improved 35.8 miles of streets, according to a staff report. That is 56.7 percent of the city’s streets.