BELTON — The clock is now ticking for Bell County residents with blighted properties as they are now required to remove trash and debris within 30 days if cited.
A measure — unanimously approved during by the Commissioners Court Monday — gives the county more options to address problem properties in unincorporated areas. The order went into effect Monday but required 30-day notices would mean the new measures would be enforced next month.
The new nuisance abatement policies allow the county to place a lienon properties to recoup costs for cleaning up the owner’s offending material. The policies also expand the definition of an abandoned vehicle to make it easier for county officials to remove them from blighted properties.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he understood the reason why people live out in the county, but knew there was a line between that freedom and public safety.
“This is Texas, we want to do what we want to do on our property,” Whitson said. “It only comes into effect what it affects somebody else’s property or public safety.”
The county’s current policy regarding nuisances on properties revolve around issuing Class C citations — a fine that ranges between $50 and $200 for a first offense.
Last week, Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the new measure would give the county more options especially when some people can’t pay the fines. The ability to put a lien on the property would mean the county would have a legal right to collect money owned and limit the owner’s ability to sell the property.
The policy categorizes nuisances into 12 categories including improperly stored waste, and old furniture and tires that can harbor rodents and mosquitoes.
Nuisance vehicles are defined as a vehicle or part of one that is visible from a public place or right of way and is considered detrimental to public welfare. Nuisance vehicles can invite vandalism, create a fire hazard or reduce the value of a property, officials said.
A resident spoke to commissioners during Monday’s meeting, asking for clarification on some elements of the order.
East Bell County resident Jerry Matl said he was concerned about how the updated order would be used and how it would affect issues between neighbors.
Matl asked the commissioners to make sure the order had a measure to allow residents to challenge the findings, something county officials confirmed was included.
“I feel that it is very important that the county do something about issues of nuisance,” Matl said. “But, I would simply ask commissioners to be very conscious of what we are getting ourselves into.”
County Judge David Blackburn told Matl of the county’s plans to work with residents and find the best solution for both parties.
“I think that the county has tried to work with property owners whenever they can to get compliance,” Blackburn said. “I think that is the end goal for all of this, is to get compliance. It is not to issue citations. It’s not to issue injunctions or set assessments in placements on properties. It is not the end-goal.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann said a similar measure had been looked at by the court previously but never adopted due to some concerns about enforcement.
Sheriff Eddy Lange, who formerly served as a commissioner, told the court that he was thankful they finally completed what he was unable to do during his tenure.
“You all accomplished something that my reign on the court was unable to do. Commissioner Schumann hit the nail on the head that times have changed in the last few years, and it is time that the Commissioners Court stepped up and did something like that.”
Lange said he looks forward to working with the commissioners on offending properties, which can be reported by any full-time county law enforcement employee.