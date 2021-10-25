Dr. Austin Ruiz, a Harker Heights resident and Killeen optometrist, has been reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Brazos River Authority board of directors.
Ruiz, owner of Killeen Vision Source, was reappointed to a term that will expire on Feb. 1, 2027, the governor’s office said in a news release Monday.
Abbott reappointed five others — Cynthia Flores of Round Rock, Charles Richard “Rick” Huber III of Granbury, John Henry Luton of Granbury and W. Wintford “Ford” Taylor III of Waco to terms that will also expire in 2027. Anthony Mbroh of Dallas was appointed to a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.
The board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams.
In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River basin for the use of its customers, the release stated.
Ruiz was a Republican candidate for the Texas House District 54 seat in 2016, losing a tight runoff race to eventual winner Scott Cosper, a former Killeen mayor who served one term in the state seat.
Ruiz is a member of the Texas Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, American Board of Optometry, and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development.
In addition, he is a board member on the Central Texas Workforce Commission and a member of the Killeen Noon Lions Club and Killeen Food Bank. Ruiz received a bachelor of science from the University of Houston and a doctor of optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.