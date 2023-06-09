Central Texas State Fair

The Central Texas State Fair take place at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The fair includes rides and games suitable for the whole family, live music, professional bull riding and a demolition derby.

 Telegram file

The 2023 Central Texas State Fair will begin its four-day run at the Bell County Expo Center on Aug. 31, and this year’s event will feature four popular country bands to go with midway thrills, bull riding, mutton busting and more.