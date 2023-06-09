The 2023 Central Texas State Fair will begin its four-day run at the Bell County Expo Center on Aug. 31, and this year’s event will feature four popular country bands to go with midway thrills, bull riding, mutton busting and more.
Opening night will feature Charlie Robison, a Houston-born singer/songwriter who grew up on a ranch near Bandera. Robison is known for his humor and dark, often tragic musical storytelling.
Kevin Fowler returns to the CTSF stage on Sept. 1, and the always-popular entertainer from Amarillo will bring a mix of music with a flavor for everyone. Fowler is former lead guitarist for Austin rock band Dangerous Toys, but left the rock world in 1998 to pursue a career in Texas country music.
The Read Southall Band will provide the dancing groove on Sept. 2, and the Oklahoma band features a blend of country, rock and Southern rock that evokes comparisons to Waylon Jennings and Joe Walsh.
The final night of the Fair will feature a familiar face as Wade Bowen returns to Bell County.
Other Fair highlights will include $1 carnival rides on Thursday, the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby on Friday, the Professional Bull Riders Challengers series on Saturday and Sunday, and many special events.
These special events include a comedy hypnotist, a bicycle stunt team, shopping, livestock shows, and the comedy and juggling of Bruce Manners.
Fair tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 7 and will include admission to the nightly concerts. Online tickets will be $10 for adults, and the gate price will be $15. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free as long as they are accompanied by a paid adult.
Demolition derby and bull-riding reserved tickets are $25 for adults online and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under tickets are $15 and $20. General admission tickets are also available at a lower price. Family four-packs for these events are $110 for reserved seats and $72 for general admission.
A special deal is available for music fans — the music mega pass is $30 online and $40 at the gate, and it is good for all four shows. Carnival wristbands will be $25 online and $35 at the gate.