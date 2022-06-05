Although higher than a year ago, Temple gas prices are below the state and national averages for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
AAA gave the national average price on Saturday for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $4.81, about 40 cents higher than the Temple average.
AAA reported the national average was up by about 20 cents from a week ago, almost 60 cents higher than a month ago and about 75 cents up from one year ago.
In Texas, AAA had the Saturday average for a gallon of regular gasoline at $4.49. That’s up about 25 cents from one week ago, about 60 cents from one month ago and about $1.78 up from one year ago.
Taking a look at city averages, AAA on Saturday reported that stations in Austin-San Marcos sold regular gasoline for an average price of $4.48. That figure for Dallas was $4.64 per gallon. Those figures compare with the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood average of $4.44 per gallon.
In a GasBuddy survey on Saturday of the 10 top Temple gas stations there was only an 18-cent variation in price per gallon. So even if drivers filled up at the relatively high rate, they would only be losing $2 or $3, according to the size of their gas tank.
At any rate, the top station in Temple in the GasBuddy survey was the Shell station at 4005 S. General Bruce Drive with $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded.
Two stations followed at $4.29 per gallon: Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Road and Sunoco at 401 E. Adams Ave.
Sunoco and Stripes at 5511 W. Adams Ave. took fourth place with $4.32 per gallon.
Two stations listed at 5th and 6th places tied at $4.35, Sunoco and Stripes at 6511 State Highway 317 and Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Four stations were knotted at $4.39 per gallon: Sunoco at 5001 S. 31st St., Valero & Circle K at 2502 W. FM 93, Circle K at 404 Van Dyck Drive and Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive.
Interestingly enough, the same station took first place in a top 10 GasBuddy survey of Bell County, the Shell station at 4005 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Overall, the Bell County survey showed cheaper prices, with the variation between the highest and lowest price being only 10 cents.
Four stations in the county survey sold regular gasoline at $4.26 per gallon: Valero & AAFES at 48830 Clear Creek Road in Fort Hood, Valero & AAFES at 325 37th St. in Fort Hood, Valero & AAFES at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road in Fort Hood, and Mobil at 1104 W. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
Four more stations sold regular unleaded at $4.29 per gallon: Star Mart at 3322 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road in Temple, Sunoco & Stripes at 2200 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, and Sunoco at 401 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The Shell station at 921 E. Sixth Ave. in Belton ranked 10th in the county, with regular at $4.31 per gallon.