A local move to turn abandoned sections of railroad into trails could spark legal action from local residents.
Members from Lewis Rice law firm of St. Louis hosted informational meetings Tuesday in an effort to gather more plaintiffs in a case against the federal government for compensation. The firm alleges the government improperly took land from these properties when it transferred the right-of-way easements it had for the railroad to Temple for a trail instead of another railroad line.
The section of train tracks was a part of the former BNSF railroad between south Temple and Belton, which consists of 6.22-acres of right of way access.
Meghan Largent, a lawyer with the firm, said this move would not stop the project or get property owners their land back, just possible compensation.
“Importantly, we are not against the trail and we are not for the trail,” Largent said. “Our case is simply the case for compensation because of how this trail is being created and the property rights involved.”
Largent contends the easements for the railroads originally were meant to just be used for the one purpose and the land to go back to property owners if abandoned.
The federal government later wanted to allow for the abandonment of these lines, using the land for other things, but maintained the easements in case of a need for the line again. The law was later upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court as a use of eminent domain, with the federal government able to allow cities to use the land for rails to trails programs, Largent said.
Temple purchased the right of way in 2011 for more than $379,800 for its planned Georgetown Railroad trail project.
Largent said she and her partner Lindsay Brinton have filed similar lawsuits across the country in the past 13 years. She said the lawsuits are filed at the United States Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C.
Brinton said the case is expected to include more than 100 properties, with the firm already having between 20 and 30 clients signed on.
Largent said the law firm works on contingent in these types of cases, being paid one-third of the winnings only if the suit is successful. She said that amount also will be reduced due to money the court awards to pay for legal fees.
Residents have until June 25 to join this case, though they have six years before the statute of limitations runs out, the lawyers said.
Brinton said she estimates the case will take between one to two years before payment can be given out, with residents able to move during this time since the case only affects owners of the homes when the case was filed.
“Typically, our cases take an average of two years from the date we filed the case until the date of payment,” Brinton said. “So we filed the case earlier this year, so I would expect payment by early 2023. Lately, we have really been able to expedite resolution of the cases and streamline the resolution by settlements and discussions between the Department of Justice attorneys. So it is possible we can get compensation by next year, but I would say a minimum of 15 to 18 months.”