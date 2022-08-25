A new planning project in Temple hopes to improve and add to the city’s list of events to draw more tourists to town.
An agreement between the city and Colorado-based Blakely + Co. LLC approved last week will pave the way toward a focus on locally held events. The City Council unanimously approved the $56,900 contract, which would create a destination events strategic plan over a six-month period.
Teresa Anderson, destination marketing manager for the city, said the plan’s creation will help the city know where it currently is and what can be done in the future.
“Evaluation of existing events, both in Temple and the surrounding region, will help in understanding the current situation and competitive environment,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that the plan could help the city draw in tourists from across the state and other places. She said this could lead to increased spending on hotel rooms, restaurants, shopping and gasoline purchases among other revenue sources.
The plan could also help the city develop a new iconic event that would help it stand out and draw attendees from other areas.
“There will also be potential development of an ‘iconic event’ that reinforces the destination brand/culture and defines the Temple experience,” Anderson said. “Surrounding area ‘iconic events’ (include) the Red Poppy Festival in Georgetown, and the South by Southwest Music Festival and the Austin City Limits Music Festival both in Austin.”
While the city currently hosts many events annually, such as Bloomin’ Temple, which sees about 12,000 visitors, officials have identified a greater need in the community.
Officials said the company’s planning process will include evaluating the current events held in Temple, such as those held annually by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Anderson said the plan would help the city differentiate between local events aimed at residents and those that can produce a greater economic impact.
The company will also look at the city’s current event spaces such as the Martin Luther King Festival Grounds, Crossroads Park, Santa Fe Plaza and The Yard food truck plaza.
Anderson said a portion of the planning process would also include various stakeholder interviews. These interviews will include residents, previous visitors and online surveys.