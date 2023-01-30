The Temple Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Salute to Business 2023 event, which was planned Tuesday night at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, due to inclement weather.
Temple Chamber of Commerce Salute to Business 2023 event postponed
STAFF REPORT
