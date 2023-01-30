Salute to Business

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, discuss the recovering economy during the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Business event Tuesday evening at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

The Temple Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Salute to Business 2023 event, which was planned Tuesday night at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, due to inclement weather.