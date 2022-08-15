A $57,000 donation to the city of Temple by Meta will help turn trash into treasure for residents.
The donation by the company, which owns Facebook, will go towards the purchase of a public compost container. The container will be able to hold 500 pounds of biodegradable materials and create 50 pounds of soil amendment without any waste.
City officials said this soil, which residents will be able to pick up for free, will help people grow organic plants.
Justin Brantley, director of the city’s solid waste division, thanked the technology company for the donation.
“We are incredibly grateful for Meta’s generous donation,” Brantley said. “Our division is becoming increasingly focused on responsible waste management. The composter will benefit our organization, our community and the environment.”
City officials said Temple already offers a range of programs that help encourage recycling in the community. These include a year-round recycling program, various recycling events and education at local schools on the importance of recycling.
Use of the new composter, officials said, is one more actionable step that can be encouraged and promoted through education efforts.
The donation is in line with the promises made by Meta when the company announced its new $800 million Temple data center in March.
Data centers owned by the company are supported entirely by renewable energy, with the company also committed to other sustainable measures. Company officials said that the composter would be used by the company for food waste during the construction of its new facility.
Holli Davies, community development manager at the company, said the donation was a part of Meta’s investment in the long term health of the community.
“We’re excited to partner with the city and help establish this new composting program,” Davies said. “The composting equipment will not only benefit Meta’s sustainability goals at our data center, but also help create a greener community in Temple. We’re thrilled to offer a valuable service to our neighbors.”