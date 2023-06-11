BELTON — Offering arts and crafts, home décor, jewelry and much more, the two-day Sami Show closed out Sunday in the Assembly Hall of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“We are grateful to the people of Bell County for continuing to support our shows,” said Sammie Dwyer of Austin, show owner. “We have some vendors … that are always here. But it changes. People come from other places. It’s an incubator for small businesses. I can’t tell you how many visitors have gone on to open their own stores.”
In his booth, Ray Guerra of San Antonio promoted his custom metal art.
“A lot of people have computers,” he said. “They can print it. All of mine is hand-cut. They are all a little different.”
For 29 years, he said, he worked in the operating room at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.
“I started this as a hobby,” he said. “To get to where I’m at right now, it’s taken me like five years. I draw out my piece. I cut it out. I do a cold forge on it to get the curve. I weld one-inch pegs on the back so it sits away from the wall and gives like a 3-D look. And then I do my powder coat to protect it.”
He goes to other shows, he said. Some of his custom work is making logos, and he gets a lot of requests for making the state of Texas.
“I put the names of people’s ranches on there,” he said.
Next door, Pam Neill of Austin was minding the store, “Crafts for Miles,” for her daughter Aleta Miles.
“I just help out,” she said. “She does this beautiful wire wrapping with crystals. She showed me how to make these earrings.”
The earrings are very unusual, she said, in the form of pacifiers, Legos, sponge hair rollers, cowboy hats and “all kinds of funny things.”
At the neighboring booth, B.J. Wade and her husband, Dale, of Llano sold rope baskets she made, called “Creating by the Heart.”
“Whatever you want to do with them,” she said of their use. People use them for decoration, she said. They can serve hot bread or chips in them.
“I use mine for the junk out of my pockets,” he said.
She also makes rope coasters and trays. She’s self-taught, he said, and very talented.
She gets her own ideas, she said. “I’ll just see something and say, ‘Oh, that would make a great design.’”
They’ve been making shows for about a year and half, and this was their first Sami Show.
“We did great,” she said. “It was great.”
Lauren Novy of Copperas Cove welcomed visitors to her booth and talked about “Crochet Creations by Lauren.”
The many items on display included a crocheted T-Rex, an “ice cream turtle” and a duck.
“I design a few of them,” she said. “Others I have patterns online that I follow.”
She’s been doing this for about 18 months, she said, and is more into it this summer. She’s pursuing an associate degree at Central Texas College in Killeen and wants to be an art teacher.
“It’s very rewarding to see what you can make and to see the smile on a little kid’s face when they show it to their mom,” she said.