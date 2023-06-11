Sami Show

Ray Guerra of San Antonio indicates one of his metal art creations Sunday at the Sami Show at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

BELTON — Offering arts and crafts, home décor, jewelry and much more, the two-day Sami Show closed out Sunday in the Assembly Hall of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

lcausey@tdtnews.com